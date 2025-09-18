Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A New Page of Secrets and Suspense in Ian Smith's Latest Book

Beyond Midnight - An Ashe Cayne Novel
NY Times Bestselling Author Ian K. Smith joins us on The Morning Blend to share his book Beyond Midnight-An Ashe Cayne Novel.

Beyond Midnight delves into the chaos and intrigue of Chicago’s political landscape, featuring corruption, mystery, and plots that are more complex than they initially appear. Ian shares what inspired the plot for the novel and what is coming next for Ashe Cayne. There is a $1000 giveaway for those who can solve a 4 set of clues with themes from the series.

You can find Beyond Midnight-An Ashe Cayne Novel, wherever books are sold.

For more information, visit doctoriansmith.com or follow on Instagram

