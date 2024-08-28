Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A New Novel Set in Wisconsin: A Season of Perfect Happiness

Author Maribeth Fischer
Posted

Maribeth Fischer joins the yellow couch to talk about her latest novel A Season of Perfect Happiness.
She is joined by her brother, Mike Fischer, a Milwaukee theater critic. Her new book is set in Wisconsin. A propulsive novel that fundamentally questions what makes a “good” mother, with a heartrending portrayal of one woman’s quest to find her voice. They will both be at Boswell Books tonight!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo