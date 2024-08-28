Maribeth Fischer joins the yellow couch to talk about her latest novel A Season of Perfect Happiness.
She is joined by her brother, Mike Fischer, a Milwaukee theater critic. Her new book is set in Wisconsin. A propulsive novel that fundamentally questions what makes a “good” mother, with a heartrending portrayal of one woman’s quest to find her voice. They will both be at Boswell Books tonight!
A New Novel Set in Wisconsin: A Season of Perfect Happiness
Author Maribeth Fischer
