A New Leading Cause of Death in People Under Fifty

Colorectal Cancer (CRC) is now the leading cause of cancer-related death in people under 50. Beyond being one of the most common forms of cancer, CRC is also one of the most treatable and preventable forms of cancer.

Today we are joined by Dr, Cedrek McFadden, a board certified colorectal surgeon, and Jeremy Dranikoff, co-founder of Marchfourth.org, to raise CRC screening awareness. Mcfadden explores reasons why CRC is rising so quickly, as well as addressing misconceptions people have. Dranikoff shares a personal story about the dangers of not screening for CRC before it progresses.

For more information, visit Colorectal Cancer Alliance