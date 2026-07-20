A New Era of Hope for Families Living with Epidermolysis Bullosa

Imagine living with skin so fragile that everyday activities can cause painful blisters and wounds. Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) is a rare genetic skin disease that affects thousands of people across the United States, but new treatment advances are bringing hope to families.

EB patient and advocate Henry, along with dermatologist and EB specialist Dr. Swanson, joined us to share what life with EB is really like, why early diagnosis matters, and how recent medical breakthroughs are changing the future for this resilient community.

For more information visit https://www.chiesi.com/en/our-focus/rare