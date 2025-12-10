A New Documentary Celebrating 100 Years of Dick Van Dyke

Director “Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration," Steve Boettcher joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the documentary and where you can view it.

It’s Dick Van Dyke’s 100th birthday, and their film celebrates a century of laughter and joy - Dick Van Dyke: 100 Celebration pays tribute to one of America’s most beloved entertainers. This feature-length documentary traces the extraordinary life and career of a true icon, showcasing his infectious charm, masterful physical comedy, and enduring talent that have captivated audiences across generations.

The film has been years in the making and includes exclusive one-on-one interviews with Mr. Van Dyke himself and personal memories from friends and collaborators such as Mary Tyler Moore, Betty White, Tim Conway, Carl Reiner, Chita Rivera Rose Marie, Morey Amsterdam, Michele Lee, and Derek Hough.

A special two-day cinematic engagement only in movie theatres on Mr. Van Dyke’s birthday weekend: December 13 and 14.

Visit Fathom Entertainment for showtimes and tickets!