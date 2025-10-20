A Mother’s Leap of Faith: How Releasing Old Roles Can Set You Free

Ellen McGinnis knows firsthand what it means to take a leap of faith. She is a transition expert and the founder of Live Your Jam, where she helps purpose-driven individuals navigate life’s big turning points with clarity and courage. After divorce, Ellen made the bold decision to move 800 miles away from her teenage sons — a choice that challenged everything she knew about motherhood and identity. She’s here today to share how releasing old roles can open the door to freedom, authenticity, and a deeper sense of self.

