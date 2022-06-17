A Message of Hope for Other Caregivers

Former governor of Wisconsin, Marty Schreiber, joins us to discuss the release of his new book. In My Two Elaines, Marty watches his beloved wife, Elaine, gradually transform from the woman he fell in love with in high school, and who diligently supported his political career, to the Elaine who knows she is declining and can't remember how to cook a meal, and finally to the Elaine who no longer recognizes Marty or their children. The book includes excerpts from Elaine's journal, helpful takeaways for caregivers and a recurring feature called "What I Wish I'd Known."

For more information, please visit https://mytwoelaines.com/ or check out their Facebook HERE.