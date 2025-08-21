A Love Story through Life, Loss, Grief, and Healing

Author Mark Youngquist joins The Morning Blend to discuss how, after the love of his life, Amy, passed away, he pulled a Forrest Gump and began hiking to hold Amy in his heart. He wrote down all the wonderful memories about their life together, and with some encouragement from friends and family, gathered these reflections into a book, My Joy Journey with Amy, in hopes of inspiring others to choose joy in their lives regardless of the hardships. You can purchase a copy anywhere books are sold, but if possible, please support your local independent book stores.

Mark is having a book signing at Loca Latte on August 30 from 8:00 am - noon. For more information, visit Mark's Website.