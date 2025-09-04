A Look into This Year's IKEA Frank Mots Int’l Kite Festival

Owner Scott Fisher, and Rebeca Hanrehan from IKEA join us on The Morning Blend to discuss the 46th Annual IKEA Frank Mots Int’l Kite Festival.

The Kite Festival takes place this weekend. With a Grand Launch of 600 kites, the #1 kite flying team in the US, Connor and Amy Doran from America’s Got Talent, The Flaming Emus, and many more, it will be a fun-filled weekend.

The Mad City Windows and Bath Kids Mad Dash will offer a free kite to the first 100 kids who sign up and participate, along with some competitive fun. There will be free kite flying lessons from The Kite Professor, Jim Cosca, giving everyone a chance to get involved.

4 Nylon Delta Kites made here in the Gift of Wings Historic Greendale Store. Valued at $40.00 each, and with each kite, will also receive a stuffed shark.

The 46th Annual IKEA Frank Mots Int’l Kite Festival Presented by Gift of Wings:

Veterans Park, Milwaukee’s Lakefront

September 6 & 7

10 am - 6 pm on Saturday

10 am - 5 pm on Sunday

The Grand Lunch at noon

FREE with FREE Parking

For more information, visit Gift Of Wings

