A Local Student Earns Girl Scout Gold Award

Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast announced Kate Maki as the recipient of a national $5,000 scholarship for her work creating a “Comfort Corner” at her high school where students could discreetly access school and hygiene supplies for continued personal and academic success.

Kate recently graduated from St. Francis High School where she created this project that earned her the Gold Award by the Girl Scouts.

Through her “Free to Succeed” project, Kate addressed the issue of low self-esteem caused by a lack of access to basic school and hygiene supplies. Many students at St. Francis High School struggled to keep up in class because they did not have access to essential materials, leading to embarrassment, poor academic performance, and decreased attendance. To combat this issue, Kate created a “Comfort Corner” space where students could discreetly access free school supplies, hygiene products, and snacks throughout the day. The initiative has helped hundreds of students, with thousands of supplies distributed. St. Francis High School’s National Honor Society has committed to maintaining the Comfort Corner for sustained academic success at school in years to come.

