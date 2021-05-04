Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A Local Loungewear Brand That's "Soft as Butter"

Simply Threads from American Fashion Network
Posted at 10:47 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 11:47:38-04

American Fashion Network is launching a new clothing brand that feels as soft as butter. Simply Threads is a loungewear brand that is devoted to size inclusivity and irresistible comfort. Joining us today is Christina Ongert, President of Retail Division. She will discuss the recent launch and share the most popular items to add to your wish list this spring.

You can find Simply Threads on Amazon or in local retailers, such as Pear and Simple Boutique in Grafton. If you buy on Amazon, you can get 20% off your purchase using code G6B5OTW4.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019