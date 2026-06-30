A Helpful Resource for Senior Living Searches

Searching for senior living care for a loved one can feel emotional, overwhelming, and confusing. Families often have to compare care levels, costs, locations, services, and long-term needs while also navigating the stress that comes with helping an aging parent or family member make a major life transition.

Mike Pochowski, President and CEO of the Wisconsin Assisted Living Association, joins us to share guidance for families beginning that search. WALA is the largest trade association in Wisconsin representing the assisted living profession, supporting communities, staff, and residents through advocacy, education, and service.

WALA is also helping raise awareness about WhereYouLiveMatters.org, a free and unbiased resource for older adults and their families. Unlike paid referral agencies, families do not pay to use the site, and senior living communities do not pay to be featured. The website offers information on independent living, assisted living, and memory care options throughout Wisconsin, along with educational tools about costs, insurance, caregiver support, and choosing the right fit.

For families beginning the senior living search, Where You Live Matters can be a helpful place to start with accurate, unbiased information and tools to guide the process.