A Hands-On Experience in Advanced Home Systems

Adams is unveiling its newly designed showroom and atrium, a space created to give homeowners and businesses a hands-on experience with today’s most advanced home systems. With over 37 years of experience, Adams has grown into a full-service solutions provider, offering electrical, generators, smart home, solar, heating & cooling, and plumbing services. Today, Adams operates across seven locations, serving homes and businesses throughout Wisconsin and Illinois.

This evolution has been driven by a commitment to innovation, service, and investing in both customers and team members, recently recognized with a 2026 Top Workplace award. The new showroom reflects that continued growth, providing a space where ideas come to life and homeowners can better understand the systems that power their homes. Designed to bridge the gap between concept and reality, the showroom allows visitors to see, touch, and interact with integrated lighting in a real-world setting. For homeowners and businesses, it offers clarity and confidence when planning upgrades. For industry partners, it serves as a collaborative environment to explore options and streamline decision-making.

A key feature of the space is the custom history wall, which tells the story of Adams’ growth over nearly 40 years, from its early beginnings to the full-service company it is today. The wall showcases the company’s core values, notable projects, community involvement and giving, and continued

progress over time. It also highlights Adams’ ongoing commitment to striving for excellence in everything we do. More than a visual display, it reflects the people, purpose, and values behind the work, connecting where Adams started, to the leadership position it holds today across electrical, generators, smart home, solar, heating & cooling, and plumbing solutions.

If you are interested in learning more about Adams and the services we provide, please call us at (262) 221-9031. We would love to have you visit our Elkhorn location.