A Guide To Understanding Peripheral Neuropathy

Advantage Neuropathy
Posted at 10:33 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 11:33:56-05

If you suffer from peripheral neuropathy, you know how it can disrupt your life. If you think you might have peripheral neuropathy, but you’re not sure, co-founder of Advantage Neuropathy & Board Certified in Neuropathy, Dr. Evan Norum has some valuable information to help you learn more.

Advantage Neuropathy has a special offer! They are offering a $49 Neuropathy Special for the first 25 callers. That includes a personal consultation, exam, x-rays and report of findings. The neuropathy exam is so thorough that they calculate down to the exact percentage of how much sensory loss someone has in their hands or feet. Then, they create an individualized treatment plan for each patient.

Call 262-777-0945 or text TINGLE to 21000

