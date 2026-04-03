A Guide for Grandparents with Grandkids on the Spectrum

Jennifer Kaufman is a school principal at a school for students with autism and also a grandmother to a grandson on the spectrum. Looking for resources specifically for grandparents, she found that there was nothing and decided to do something about that. Her latest book, Grandparenting on the Spectrum: A Journey from Both Sides of the Desk, is a book for grandparents who are trying to figure out their role when a grandchild is diagnosed with autism.

Follow Jennifer on Instagram and Facebook, or go to http://www.grandparentingonthespectrum.com or http://www.firstresponseautism.com for more information!