A Groundbreaking Research Study for Women's Health

New You Health and Wellness is part of a national multisite research study for women who are suffering from painful intercourse get relief. Dyspareunia (DIS PAR UNIA) or painful intercourse is an issue that according to the research published by the National Institute of Health effects anywhere from 10-30% of women at sometime in their lives. This can be detrimental to their relationships but also women’s general well being. It’s often not talked about or ignored at as normal with aging.

Solutions for Dyspareunia range from creams and hormones to injections and pills. In our research study we are looking at how our advanced technology Softwave therapy plus pelvic health physical therapy can help women suffering from this issue. For those interested in enrolling in the research study please call 414-299-8121 to see if you meet the criteria to be a participant. If enrolled, the cost is $40.00 per session (a discount of over 80%) and there are 4 to 6 sessions total. Joining us today to talk more about Dyspareunia and the crucial research study is Stacey Roberts, Owner of New You Health and Wellness.

For more information on this critical research study and the treatments that New You Health and Wellness provide, please visit their website at www.newyouhealthandwellness.com, give them a call at 414-299-8121 or email them at Info@newyouhealthandwellness.com.