A Great Book For Your Summer Reading List

The Kindred Spirits Supper Club is set in the Wisconsin Dells. The backdrop of the quirky place where the tradition of supper clubs is alive and well with both residents and tourists. This is a fabulous story by a beloved Wisconsin author about the power of love, connections and random acts of kindness. Amy E. Reichert will have a virtual event tonight.

You can also catch Amy on May 5th with a virtual event hosted by Mystery to Me.