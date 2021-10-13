Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A Gooey Treat with Sugar and Spice!

With Jones Dairy Farm
Posted at 10:25 AM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 11:25:35-04

On a crisp fall day, nothing is better than a warm, hearty breakfast with an array of fall flavors. Jones Dairy Farm wants to help you say hello to fall with recipes for cheesy sausage and green apple monkey bread. Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm joins us today, and she will demo how to make these addictive treats.

You can find Jones products at major retailers throughout the Milwaukee area. Check the product locator to find the grocery stores near you! To find the recipe for cheesy sausage and green apple monkey bread, visit jonesdairyfarm.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019