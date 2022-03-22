Watch
A Full Scale Remodel

with SB Design and Showroom LLC
Posted at 10:40 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 11:40:43-04

Check out this project in Shorewood! SB Design and Showroom LLC did a full gut remodel with a full two story addition. Sarah Boardman is the Owner and she join us today to talk about their full service Interior Design and General Contracting firm. They specialize in full gut rehabs, remodels and additions. She will talk about the process and the results!

