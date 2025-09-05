A Free Health and Wellness Event for Families

Alex Hojnacki joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss a free health and wellness family-friendly event: Penfield Safety Outpost.

The events’ resources are for families with young children, where lead clean up kits, donated school supplies, health and safety, and early childhood vendors are available. Some of the vendors include: Vision Forward, Near West Side Partners, Public Health Department, Healthy Start, and Children’s Hospital.

Kids will enjoy fun camping themed giveaways, Penfield t-shirts, Bernie’s Books, Boys and Girls Club, music, bubbles, and a photo station to capture this special day.

Penfield Safety Outpost:

2 pm - 5 pm

Wednesday, September 10

Penfield Children’s Center

833 N. 26th Street

Parking Lot

For more details, head to PenfieldChildren

