A Former Broadcaster’s New Book!

The “Voice of the Indy 500” is trading out the broadcast booth for book writing. Since Paul Page’s recent retiring from sports broadcasting, he has written an autobiography that weaves the history of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with his own story. Paul joins us today to discuss his new book, the changes in the sport of motor racing, and the nuances of sports broadcasting.

The autobiography is titled, Hello, I am Paul Page “It’s Race Day in Indianapolis." You can find it at bookstores such as A Room of One’s Own, Boswell Bookstores, Books & Company, and Barnes & Noble.