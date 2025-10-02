A First for the Best Buddies Gala in Wisconsin

Melissa J. Westendorf, Laura Brackett, and non-human champion Beanie join us on The Morning Blend to discuss the organization's upcoming gala.

Beanie is competing for the Champion of the Year for Best Buddies. Best Buddies is a friendship program helping children with intellectual and physical disabilities.

The Magic of Friendship Gala:

November 6, 2025

The Pfister Hotel

To make a donation that goes towards Beanie's totals, to sponsor a table in Beanie’s name, or to donate an auction item in Beanie’s name, visit Best Buddies Gala