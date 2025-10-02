Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A First for the Best Buddies Gala in Wisconsin

Best Buddies Inc
A First for the Best Buddies Gala in Wisconsin
Posted

Melissa J. Westendorf, Laura Brackett, and non-human champion Beanie join us on The Morning Blend to discuss the organization's upcoming gala.

Beanie is competing for the Champion of the Year for Best Buddies. Best Buddies is a friendship program helping children with intellectual and physical disabilities.

The Magic of Friendship Gala:

November 6, 2025

The Pfister Hotel

To make a donation that goes towards Beanie's totals, to sponsor a table in Beanie’s name, or to donate an auction item in Beanie’s name, visit Best Buddies Gala

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo