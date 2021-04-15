Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A Family Shares their Mental Health Journey

National Alliance on Mental Illness
Posted at 9:45 AM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 10:45:49-04

In the year 2000, there were signs that 5 year-old Davis Marklin had a mental illness; he even talked of suicide. Three years later, a one-inch cyst was accidentally discovered on Davis's brain. Because the cyst was not causing medical symptoms such as headaches, blurred vision or seizures, a local neurosurgeon would not operate. Davis's family needed to find a doctor willing to puncture the cyst, and convince his insurance company to cover the cost. Miraculously, they were able to to do that, and with the help of a special academic boarding school, Davis has since gone on to a live a fulfilling and successful life. Davis and his mom, Susan Schoenmarklin, join us to discuss their story and how a rummage sale book find changed their lives.

For mental health support and information, contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Greater Milwaukee at (414) 344-0447 or help@namigrm.org. “You are not alone.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019