A Dental Routine For Your Pet

February is Pet Dental Health Month, which serves as a helpful reminder that there’s no better time to start prioritizing your cat or dog’s dental health. Today Dr. Danielle Bernal offers tips for owners of dogs and cats when it comes to a dental routine.

70% of cats will experience dental disease in their lifetime and a vast 80% of dogs – especially small breeds and seniors – are at risk of dental disease. Lack of dental care can lead to inflammation, tartar, gingivitis, periodontal disease, and quality of life issues for your pet.

Supporting dental health is vital to the overall wellbeing of both dogs and cats, and a steady dental health routine can significantly reduce the frequency and severity of issues in between visits to the vet. Incorporating a daily dental treat option like Wellness® WHIMZEES® can go a long way toward ensuring pets will have healthier teeth, gums, and breath, and in turn, live happier lives.