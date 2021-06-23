A Cute Boutique with One-Of-A-Kind Items!

The “We Are Local” campaign celebrates local businesses, including the Blink Artisan Boutique at Brookfield Square. At Blink Artisan Boutique, items are locally made and globally inspired. The store embraces all cultures and spiritual beliefs, and there’s something for everyone at Blink! Joining us to continue the local businesses discussion and highlight Blink Artisan Boutique is Melissa Cavanagh, Senior Marketing Director at Brookfield Square, and Lori Duce, Owner of Blink Artisan Boutique.

Brookfield Square is celebrating local businesses and employees with a great giveaway. You can enter for the chance to win a “We Are Local” gift box by texting keyword LOCAL to 444-222 from your mobile device. Three lucky winners will take home an entire local gift box filled with items, valued at over $155! Winners will be randomly selected and notified on or around July 1.