A Confidence Booster For Ladies

Dr. Rita Sabeti is back from Forever Young to talk about Vaginal Rejuvenation.

Vaginal Rejuvenation has come a long way At Forever Young they use the Empower device. Dr. Sabeti can address urinary/stress incontinence, painful intercourse. Using radiofrequency we can address the vaginal canal as well as tightening/beautifying. Dr. Sabeti is also doing rejuvenation for the face and body.

Morpheus8 for face & body: Radio-frequency microneedling. It helps rejuvenate and boost collagen & elastin. It can address tightening for the jowls & the neck, help pores, wrinkles, acne scarring.

