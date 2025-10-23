A Collection of Stories of Love, Loss, and Everything Between

Author James R. Gapinski joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss their latest collection of short stories, The Museum of Future Mistakes. The stories combine strange circumstances and familiar experiences that everyone can connect with.

The book is a surreal and formally inventive collection with 20 different stories, with many bite-sized reads. Through these and other fabulist and magical realist stories, James R. Gapinski considers our physical relationship with our own bodies, how we process love and loss, and the fragility of identity amid moments of personal crisis.

James R. Gapinski has two upcoming book signings:

Friday, October 24th at 5:00 pm. Lion’s Tooth bookstore in Milwaukee, WI.

Saturday, October 25th at 11:00 am. WordHaven BookHouse in Sheboygan, WI.

You can find The Museum of Future Mistakes in bookstores, or on Book Shop, Amazon, BN, and other online retailers.