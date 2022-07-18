Today is the One Day Sale for Milwaukee’s favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol which offers up to a 25% discount on all tickets when using the promotional code DICKENS. Make memories that last a lifetime this holiday season with A Christmas Carol in the historic Pabst Theater with local favorite Matt Daniels as Scrooge and he's here with Ryan Jay to tell us about the show.

Purchase tickets HERE or by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. Make memories that last a lifetime this holiday season with A Christmas Carol in the historic Pabst Theater with local favorite Matt Daniels as Scrooge, November 29 – December 24, 2022.