A Child Star Releases Your Next Fun Read

Young Sheldon and Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage actor Raegan Revord joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss their new book, Rules For Fake Girlfriends.

Raegan shares with us the inspiration behind the book, writing while on set, and the success of the Read with Raegan book club. Rules for Fake Girlfriends is about a young college student’s first year abroad and the relationships she finds along the way.

Rom-com-obsessed but perpetually single Avery Blackwell abandons her plans to attend Columbia in favor of spending her freshman year at her recently deceased mother’s alma mater in a seaside town in England. On the train, Avery makes a deal straight out of one of her beloved romance books with a charming local girl named Charlie: if Avery will pretend to be her girlfriend to make her ex jealous, Charlie will help Avery solve the scavenger hunt her artistic, free-spirited mother left behind on campus decades ago.

You can join Reagan's Book Club for a community reading through YA book selections. You can also find Raegan's book in bookstores nationwide.

