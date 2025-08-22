A Child in a Hoarding Household Reflects in Latest Book: Destroy This House

Author Amanda Uhle joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss her latest book and her upcoming book signing.

In Destroy This House, Amanda sets out to document her parents’ unbelievable exploits and her own hard-won escape into independence. With humor and tenderness, Uhle has crafted a heartfelt and utterly unique memoir, capturing the raucousness, pain, joy, and ultimately, the boundless love that exists between all parents and children.

Destroy This House is available in bookstores nationwide.

Amanda's book signing is on Tuesday, August 26, at the Ann Arbor District Library in Ann Arbor, Michigan. For more information, visit Amanda Uhle in conversation