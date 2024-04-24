A Challenge for Earth Week!

Be Green Pro is redefining Professional lawn and landscaping with innovative and sustainable products and services that connect people with nature and each other. Naturally, they think earth day should be every day! To give tribute to Earth Week, CEO Patti Beres has decided to dedicate time to providing insight on some meaningful actions people can take that collectively make a big difference in keeping our planet beautiful, healthy and green. Be Green Pro kicked off earth week with a park clean up event on Saturday and they visited The Morning Blend on Monday to talk about the importance of Trees.

Follow Be Green Pro on Facebook or on Instagram @begreenpro to find out more about their Earth Day Challenges and how to win prizes all week!