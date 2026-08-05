A Bride’s Secret Past Threatens to Unravel a 1970s Island Wedding in New Novel

A wedding is supposed to be a celebration, but what happens when the bride arrives with a past she can't escape?

Author Rowan Beaird joined The Morning Blend to discuss her new novel, Tenderness, a gripping mystery set during a 1976 island wedding. As family and friends gather to celebrate, questions swirl around bride Shay O'Connor, who recently left the notorious cult Synanon. While guests wonder why someone with a promising future joined the controversial group, it soon becomes clear that even darker secrets are hiding beneath the surface.

Beaird says the inspiration for the novel came from attending a wedding where many guests openly questioned whether the couple should be getting married!

A Chicago native, Beaird wrote much of the novel during the early months of motherhood, often jotting down pages by hand while caring for her infant daughter. She will appear at Boswell Book Company for a book event at 6:30 p.m.

Tenderness is available through local bookstores nationwide.

