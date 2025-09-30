A Book Signing for a Deep Sea Explorer's Posthumous Memoir

Wisconsin Historical Society Maritime Archaeologist Tamara Thomsen joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the life of Milwaukeean Max Gene Nohl.
Max Gene Nohl was a diving legend and deep-sea explorer who wrote the posthumous memoir I Live Underwater. In 1937, Max smashed the world diving record with a 420-foot dive in Lake Michigan. The 1937 event was broadcast by WTMJ Radio. The Milwaukee Public Library is hosting a book presentation and signing event co-sponsored by Boswell Books later today.
Tamara Thomsen for Max Gene Nohl's I Live Underwater at Milwaukee Public Library:
Tuesday, September 30, at 5:30 PM
Milwaukee Public Library - Rotary Room,
814 W Wisconsin Ave.,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Tune in for more information.