A Book Celebrating Bodies That Look and Move Differently

In the past, the media has depicted disabilities as something monstrous, inspirational, or angelic. Author Rebekah Taussig's uneasiness about these stereotypes has led to her debut memoir, Sitting Pretty: The View From My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body. This book aims to paint a beautiful, dynamic portrait of a body that looks and moves differently than most. Rebekah joins us today to discuss how this story promotes her mission of building a more inclusive world.

