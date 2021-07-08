Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A Book Celebrating Bodies That Look and Move Differently

“Sitting Pretty: The View From My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body” by Rebekah Taussig
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 11:32:04-04

In the past, the media has depicted disabilities as something monstrous, inspirational, or angelic. Author Rebekah Taussig's uneasiness about these stereotypes has led to her debut memoir, Sitting Pretty: The View From My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body. This book aims to paint a beautiful, dynamic portrait of a body that looks and moves differently than most. Rebekah joins us today to discuss how this story promotes her mission of building a more inclusive world.

You can find Sitting Pretty wherever books are sold! For more information, visit rebekahtaussig.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019