Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A Book About Motivational Leadership

“Rock the Boat: How to Embrace Change, Encourage Innovation, and Be a Successful Leader” by Danelle Barrett
Posted at 10:43 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 11:43:44-04

Strong leadership is inherently about people and behavior, not formulas and complex theory. For Author Danelle Barrett, the hallmarks of great leaders are their vision, tenacity, integrity, and thoughtful mentorship of others. Danelle spent over 30 years in the Navy, navigating uncharted waters with visionary and inspirational leadership. Danelle joins us today to discuss her book and the importance of motivational leadership.

You can purchase Rock the Boat: How to Embrace Change, Encourage Innovation, and Be a Successful Leader on Amazon.com. For more information about Danelle, visit danellebarrett.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019