A Book About Motivational Leadership

Strong leadership is inherently about people and behavior, not formulas and complex theory. For Author Danelle Barrett, the hallmarks of great leaders are their vision, tenacity, integrity, and thoughtful mentorship of others. Danelle spent over 30 years in the Navy, navigating uncharted waters with visionary and inspirational leadership. Danelle joins us today to discuss her book and the importance of motivational leadership.

You can purchase Rock the Boat: How to Embrace Change, Encourage Innovation, and Be a Successful Leader on Amazon.com. For more information about Danelle, visit danellebarrett.com.