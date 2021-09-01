A Beautiful Day for a Hike!

Whether you like to hike, walk, run, or backpack, the Ice Age National Scenic Trail is the perfect spot for your next adventure. During the month of October, you’ll earn a hiking certificate and limited-edition patch if you travel 41 miles on the Ice Age Trail and visit three of the trail communities. You have the entire month to reach your goal! Joining us to share more about this fun fitness challenge is Amy Lord, Outreach and Education Manager with the Ice Age Trail Alliance, and Jessica Woodward, a volunteer with the Waukesha Milwaukee County Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance.

Click here to register for the mammoth hike challenge!

Mammoth Hike Challenge

October 2021

Hike 41 Miles and Visit Ice Age Trail Communities

Registration is OPEN!