A 2-Minute Skin Care

Get ready to glow with Ice Elements Skin Care! Skin care developer and co-owner Shelly Maguire joins us to share her must-have products for brighter, smoother, more refreshed-looking skin. She’ll demonstrate the brand’s popular 2 Minute Miracle Gel, introduce a new Vitamin CE Ferulic Booster, and show how peptide and eye serums can help support a more radiant routine.

Plus, viewers can take advantage of a special offer: 25% off the entire order plus free shipping at 2mmg.com with code YES25 or by calling 800-301-3590.