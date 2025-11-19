82nd Annual Holiday Folk Fair International!

Holiday Folk Fair International celebrates the cultural heritage of the people living in southeastern Wisconsin. This year’s theme is “Celebrate the Culture of Traditional Music.”

Special attractions include invited international performers from Poland and Utah, plus groups representing Japan, photographic exhibits, cultural murals produced by Milwaukee Public Schools students, the Artisan Corner, the Dirty Kettle Native American interactive display, the Milwaukee Area Woodturners, a Children’s Area, a bonsai exhibit, and Senior Day activities.

Friday, Nov 21, 2 pm - 9 pm

Saturday, Nov 21, 10 am - 9 pm

Sunday, Nov 22 10 am - 6 pm

For more information on the 2025 Holiday Folk Fair International and to purchase tickets, visit Folk Fair or call 414-225-6225.