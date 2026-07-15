56th Midsummer Festival of the Arts

Celebrate the creativity of Wisconsin at the 56th Annual Midsummer Festival of the Arts, presented by the John Michael Kohler Arts Center. This free, family friendly festival transforms downtown Sheboygan into a vibrant destination filled with art, music, hands on activities, and unforgettable experiences for visitors of all ages.

Throughout the weekend, guests can browse artwork from talented emerging artists, enjoy interactive art making experiences, watch strolling performers, and explore the John Michael Kohler Arts Center's inspiring exhibitions. The festival also features live performances as part of the Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series, creating the perfect soundtrack for a summer weekend on the lakefront.

The event highlights partnerships with local arts organizations and community groups, offering opportunities to discover new artists, connect with the creative community, and experience the power of the arts together. Whether you're an art enthusiast, looking for a fun family outing, or simply searching for a unique summer adventure, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

The Midsummer Festival of the Arts takes place Saturday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, 608 New York Avenue in Sheboygan. Admission is free. While you're there, be sure to enter the special Midsummer Arts Escape Sweepstakes for a chance to win a John Michael Kohler Arts Center membership and a Blue Harbor Resort getaway package.