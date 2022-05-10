Watch
50th Anniversary of the War on Cancer

Posted at 11:43 AM, May 10, 2022
Oasis of Hope's Contreras Alternative Cancer Treatment (C-ACT) employs various therapeutic elements focused on killing cancer cells directly and more efficiently while alleviating the toxic risk to the healthy cells. Oasis of Hope provides care for the whole person: medical, psychological and spiritual support. They work to care for the whole person: body, mind and spirit.

Dr. Francisco Contreras and CEO Daniel Kennedy join us to discuss Oasis of Hope and their record of success. For more information please visit oasisofhope.com

