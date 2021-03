While it seems that body positivity is trending the right way in today's society, there is still so much negativity and body shaming to found. It's especially important to address this topic with our young children, to help shape their thought process in a positive way. Psychotherapist and author Kelley Kitley is back to share 5 ways to build a better body image for your kids.

For more on this topic, check out Kelley's article "5 Ways to Build a Better Body Image for Your Daughter".