5 Tips for Home Buyers In Today's Market

Missy Buttrum from Homewire Realty joins us today to offer FIVE tips for home buyers in today's market. From having a trusted and experienced Realtor to having a five-year exit strategy, Missy covers it all. Missy has been in real estate for over 11 years, helping buyers, sellers and investors, alongside her husband who specializes in flips and new builds. For more information, visit online at Homewire Realty.