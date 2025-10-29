Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4th Annual Ruck March - Raising Awareness for Veteran Suicide

Boots on the Ground WI, Inc.
Posted

Dawn Klister, founder and vice president of Boots on the Ground, joins us on The Morning Blend to chat about the 4th Annual Ruck March to raise awareness for veteran suicide.

Boots on the Ground is there for veterans in need—driven by the belief that, together, we can do more. The organization emphasizes that as a community, we have a responsibility to stand by those who stood for us.

Saturday, November 8, in Plymouth.

For more information about the event, organization, or to register, visit Boots on the Ground or email wibootsontheground@gmail.com

