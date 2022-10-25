Our nation's service members and veterans make unimaginable sacrifices. While recognizing their service and saying thank you is important on days like Veteran's Day, it is our responsibility to support our nation's military heroes year-round. CEO of Fisher House Foundation, Ken Fisher, joins us to talk about the importance of honoring our men and women in uniform. For more information, please visit www.fisherhouse.org
4 Ways to Show Veteran Appreciation All Year Round
Fisher House Foundation
Posted at 11:12 AM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 12:12:45-04
Our nation's service members and veterans make unimaginable sacrifices. While recognizing their service and saying thank you is important on days like Veteran's Day, it is our responsibility to support our nation's military heroes year-round. CEO of Fisher House Foundation, Ken Fisher, joins us to talk about the importance of honoring our men and women in uniform. For more information, please visit www.fisherhouse.org
