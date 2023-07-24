Watch Now
4 Summer Boredom Busters for Kids

Hannah Keeley
Let's face it, sometimes kids just get plain bored during summer, so here are a few fun (and inexpensive) activities that kids will absolutely love. America's #1 Mom Coach, Hannah Keeley joins us today to breakdown these four fun activities for kids so they don't get that summer boredom: 1) Noodle Croquet: Pool noodles and a small beach ball or tennis ball is all you need to create a large-scale croquet game for kids. And when the game is over, just take all the gear to the pool! 2) Water Balloon Toss: Everyone knows how much fun a good water balloon toss is on a summer day. But why not make it even more fun with a colander taped to a bike helmet? 3) Glass Door Artist: Break out the brushes and the washable tempera paint and have the kids create paintings on the glass doors of your house! 4) Night Lanterns: The fun doesn’t have to stop when the sun goes down. With some glow sticks, jars, dish detergent, and glitter, kids can make their own night lanterns!
