Join Beyond Beauty for Survivors INC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving women and children affected by trauma, including human trafficking, in Uganda, invites the community to attend its 2nd Annual Beyond the Surface Benefit Dinner on April 10th from 5 PM to 9 PM at Travieso Latin Fusion restaurant, located at 314 W. Main St. Waukesha, WI 53186.

