2nd Annual DAS Fest USA

DAS Fest USA started in 2021 and has quickly become the event of the year for the United Way of Walworth County. In German, DAS means "The", and this one of THE best German festivals of the summer. Held on the 99-acre Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn for 3 days in August, DAS Fest features 8 bands, 3 stages, German beer, wine and cuisine, Dachshund and Corgi races, a carnival, and an abundance of activities, shops, and entertainment for all ages. The director of DAS Fest USA, Tammy Dunn, and musician Alex Meixner joins us to discuss the festival.

DAS Fest USA:

- Friday, August 5 3pm-10pm

- Saturday, August 6 11am-10pm

- Sunday, August 7 11am-6:30pm

For more information, please visit DASFestUSA.com