23,623 and Counting

Joining us today, is Guinness World Record holder of the largest Winnie the Pooh collection since 2008, Deb Hoffman with her husband, Gary Hoffmann. Currently the record stands at 23,623 memorabilia! Deb talks about her book, How It All Began: How Collecting Items Became Collecting Experiences. Her book dives into her experience of collecting and shares stories that she has heard from others along the way. Deb has also received tons of support from friends and family, and has become an inspiration to others who wish to start their own collecting adventure.