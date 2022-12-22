2023 Kick-Off Event at the Riverside Theater on New Year's Day

Meditate Milwaukee exists to strengthen the community by creating an experience of inclusion, unity and connection through guided group meditation. Participation is open to all. Through each individual's participation in guided group meditation, they can make an investment in both themselves and the betterment of the community as a whole.

Co-founders Kaita Bliffert and Traci Schwartz join us to talk about their upcoming New Year's Day event. They are having a 2023 kick-off event at the Riverside Theater. The event is January 1 from 1pm-2:30pm (doors open at 12:30pm) at 116 W. Wisconsin Avenue. This event is free but requires registration. For more information and to register, please visit MeditateMilwaukee.com