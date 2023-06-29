18th Annual Cars Time forgot, Delavan Car Show

Doris Cangelosi, Owner of Noble Insurance and Cars Time Forgot Chairperson, and Lynn Richardson, General Manager of Lake Lawn Resort, tell us about the18th Annual Cars Time Forgot, Delavan Car Show.

Sunday, July 9 from 8am-3pm over 1,000 show cars, show trucks and motorcycles will cover the airfield at Lake Lawn Resort airport. Thousands of spectators are expected to take in the sights of what is one of the best car shows in southern Wisconsin.

This year will feature the car Greased Lightning, a 1948 Ford Deluxe Convertible from the Volo Museum. The day will be filled with show car judging, award presentations, 50/50 raffle, concessions, kids judging and vendors. Also, this year the event is extending the fun to cover the entire weekend. You don't want to miss the additional all day activities that start on July 8.

To learn more, visit the website at Cars Time Forgot.com.